Anoushay Abbasi to play a pivotal role in two upcoming drama serials

The multi-talented Anoushay Abbasi will soon be seen playing an important role in two upcoming drama serials ‘Baybasi’, which will air on Hum TV and ‘Benaam’ which will air on ARY Digital.

In the drama serial ‘Baybasi’, Anoushay Abbasi will be seen essaying a negative role. Penned down by Aliya Bukhari, directed by Barkat Siddiqui and produced by Momina Duraid productions, ‘Baybasi’. The stellar cast also includes Ali Rehman Khan, Alizeh Shah, Khushhal Khan, Javed Sheikh, Nausheen Shah, and many more.

On the other hand, in ‘Benaam’ Anoushay Abbasi will be seen in a completely different avatar as she plays the lead role opposite Saad Qureshi. Directed by Ali Masud Saeed, ‘Benaam’ is boasts an ensemble cast that also includes Noor Hasaan, Komal Meer, Babar Ali, Waseem Abbas, Nadia Hussain, Imran Aslam and others along with Anoushay Abbasi.

Talking about her latest projects, Anoushay said, “My biggest joy as an actor is when I get to play a challenging role for the audience. Hope that people will enjoy what we have done in both these projects – it’s labour of love.”

‘Baybasi’ and ‘Benaam’ are slated to go on air exclusively on Hum TV and ARY Digital from this month.

This renowned actress, singer, model and host started in entertainment industry as a child star more than a decade ago and has starred in some critically acclaimed dramas including Mere Paas Tum Ho, Prem Gali and Raqs e Bismil. Anoushay has also dabbled in music and also ventured into cricket hosting when she joined the Kashmir Premier League drafts as a host after a hosting stint on ‘Sports Paaltix’ a digital show for PSL.