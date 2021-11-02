SMEDA extends date for ‘Early-Stage Start-Ups’ grants to Nov22

Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA) has extended the date of submitting applications for small business grants for “Early Stage Start-Ups” up to November 22, 2021. Earlier SMEDA had announced a maximum grant of Rs500,000 to each organization on a first come first served basis to promote and encourage the SMEs sector of the country, according to a source in the authority. The Early Stage Start-Ups grant is aimed at providing financial support to entrepreneurs to meet the capital or operating needs of their business. SMEDA’s Grant Programme offers funding to the eligible SMEs to acquire goods or services and business-related software adding that the maximum grant size is Rs500,000, or 80 percent of the total cost of goods and services.













