PPP to continue anti-govt mass protests: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday reiterated his resolve to continue with the ongoing wave of mass protests against the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over unprecedented inflation in the country that has deprived the masses of even the basic necessities.

Addressing party worker in Larkana, the PPP chief said the PPP will take the masses on board soon for a final knockout blow to the ‘oppressive’ and ‘tyrant’ government of the PTI, which, he said, has done nothing for the common people. He said people have been sandwiched between inflation and poverty which the PTI-led federal government has imposed on them. “The incapable government has destroyed the economy of the country and its policies have wreaked havoc on both the country and the people. The incompetence of this government has jeopardised the very future of the nation,” he maintained.

Bilawal said that there is no comparison of PPP’s economic policies as his party always came forward with unique and people-friendly programmes. “The U-turn specialist has deceived the youth of the country with false promises of 10 million jobs while the fact is that the youth have been rendered jobless,” he said. “PPP is the only party in the country which has always created jobs and boosted employment during its tenures. We will keep this tradition alive,” he stated.

Earlier, Bilawal paid a visit to Rayali Bagh Muhallah in Larkana city in connection with third phase of his mass contact campaign. He met with the workers at the residence of PPP Larkana leader Abdul Bari Abbasi. Workers pointed out the problems of the area and also gave suggestions for their solution. Bilawal directed the accompanying provincial ministers to immediately implement the solutions suggested by the workers.