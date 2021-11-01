2.4m KP school children to benefit from new furniture

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has started providing new furniture to the public sector schools, which would benefit over 2.4 million children in the province.

Elementary and Secondary Education’s official told APP on Monday that the new furniture to government schools had been started in KP, which would cost Rs6 billion.

The furniture would be distributed in two phases, he said, adding the new furniture would help increase students’ enrollment in the government schools besides directly benefiting students of all districts from Chitral to DI Khan and South Waziristan to Kohistan districts. He said Rs17,581 million would be spent on 126 education projects including 104 ongoing amounting to Rs16,021.505 million and 22 new worth Rs1559.495 million during current fiscal year.

Rs1,206 million would be spent on basic education community schools and national commission for human development centres, Rs one billion on management of poorly performing schools and Rs1,000 million on reconstruction of different schools in the province. Besides conversion of 100 mosques schools into regular primary schools worth Rs1,415.430 million, establishment of 160 government primary schools costing Rs 2,355.533 million and 100 girls primary schools in KP worth Rs1,699.072m, the government has expedited work on 100 primary schools costing Rs1900 million to promote education.

Construction work on Cadet College Lakki Marwat costing Rs777.970 million, five model schools in Karak, Haripur, Charsadda, Hangu and Batagram costing Rs997.970 million were accelerated besides up-gadation of 100 government high schools costing Rs2,423 million and reconstruction of 760 non- strategy earthquake affected schools costing Rs7,792 million in the province. He said 50 new primary schools worth Rs1,000 million would be constructed while Rs200 million allocated for introduction of digital literary program worth Rs930 million and Rs2,000 for Information technological laboratory in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

In addition to establishment of 50 secondary schools worth Rs3,750 million, he said the KP government would repair and rehabilitate Government Girls Higher Secondary School Lady Griffth and Government Centennial Model High School Usma Zafar Shaheed School Peshawar.