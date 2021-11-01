Pine nut price falls to Rs3,600 per kg

The price of pine nut (chilgoza) has recorded a significant plunge in the local market as its per kg cost dropped to Rs3,600 from Rs10,000 in just two months of time. A local pine nut trader, Saeed Khan, said that the reason behind the falling of the price of this precious dry fruit was that Afghanistan, a big producer and exporter of the pine nut, has witnessed the best crop in this season. He said the price of pine nuts may come down more if China and other countries did not import them in big quantities. Two months earlier, the pine nut was being sold at Rs10,000 per kg in the local market which plummeted to Rs6,000 some weeks ago. The product recorded a further decline a couple of days ago which brought its price to Rs3,600 per kg in the market.













