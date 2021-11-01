Sociedad back on top of La Liga after Basque derby draw

MADRID: Real Sociedad returned to the top of La Liga on Sunday but their joy was tempered by having to share the points after an injury-time strike for Basque rivals Athletic Bilbao in a 1-1 draw. Alexander Isak gave Sociedad a 58th-minute lead from the penalty spot. But just as they were contemplating opening a three-point advantage over Real Madrid and Sevilla at the top, Bilbao levelled in stoppage time thanks to an Iker Muniain free-kick which deceieved Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro. Earlier Sunday, Yannick Carrasco’s blistering strike set Atletico Madrid on the way to a 3-0 victory over Real Betis, keeping the reigning champions within three points of the leaders.













