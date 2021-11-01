Punjab reports 445 dengue cases in a day

LAHORE: On Sunday, at least 445 new dengue cases emerged across Punjab. While, 2444 patients are already receiving treatment for the mosquito-borne infection.

However, provincial health secretary, Imran Sikandar Baloch has said that three deaths of dengue patients were reported in the province in the last 24 hours.

Yesterday, Lahore administered 345 cases of dengue fever. The health secretary of Punjab has confirmed that in the ongoing year alone, there have been 14,110 dengue cases out of which 10,506 were from Lahore only.

Moreover, the viral disease has claimed 48 lives in Punjab in this season.

An upsurge of the dengue hemorrhagic fever cases have also been reported in federal capital Islamabad and other parts of the country including Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.