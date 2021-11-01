Ali Zafar lauds Asif Ali’s confidence

Singer Ali Zafar praised batter Asif Ali’s match-winning knock against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup group stage match in Dubai.

Ali Zafar claimed that Asif Ali’s was a boss man who displayed immense professionalism in his innings in his tweet.

“Asif Aliiiiiiiiiiiiii! Ye Kya thaaaaa?! Boss man!” he tweeted. “Pakistan 3 wins out of 3 ! Kamaal! Unbeatable! Team”.

Apart from Ali Zafar, Asif Ali earned praises of many other celebrities.

Asif Ali, who was named the player of the match, turned the game in favour of Pakistan in the penultimate over bowled by Karim Jannat.

Pakistan needed 24 runs from the final two overs. However, it took just six deliveries for the explosive batsman to take his side to victory.

The Green Shirts are at the top of Group 2 with six points. They have beat India, New Zealand and Afghanistan to remain unbeaten in the world championship.