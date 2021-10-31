Nadia Hussain gives moving speech on occasion of World Mental Health Day

Psych Cares, mental health organisation, celebrated World Mental Health Day and its 2nd anniversary. This event took place in Karachi at their clinic. On this day, Psych Cares provided free mental health consultation and screening. Psych Cares acknowledges the significance of routine mental health checkups. Psych Cares promotes and provides integrated psychological assessments and mental health screenings and to assist individuals to take mental health checkups as seriously as routine physical checkups. The event was also graced by Nadia Hussain, an actor and mental health advocate. She gave a speech on the need for more mental health awareness and further applauded Psych Cares for initiating a Mental Health Education and Prevention Campaign. The event also held different mental health sessions such as Q/A with Prof. Dr Inam Rasool, Head of Psychiatry Department of Baqai University and Relaxation Session by Dr Azra Shaheen, Asst. Prof. Baqai University. The speakers were appreciated by the founder of Psych Cares Dr Erum and were provided shields to value their contribution.













