FBR: Raising the Bar (Part-2)

Picking up the threads from the last piece which largely covered achievements of Inland Revenue, this one aims to highlight a few innovative initiatives coupled with some of the enviable accomplishments made possible by Pakistan Customs. While chasing its assigned revenue target of Rs. 640 billion, Pakistan Customs has collected Rs. 742 billion under the head of customs duty in FY 2020-21 and thus exceeded its target by Rs. 102 billion which is 16% more than the assigned target. Whereas during the month of June, 2021 an amount of Rs. 83 billion has been collected under the head of customs duty against the monthly target of Rs. 75 billion which is again 12% more than the assigned monthly target. It is quite pertinent to mention that an amount of Rs. 117 billion was collected more under the head of customs duty in financial year 2020-21 as compared to FY 2019-20, despite COVID-19 pandemic and has shown a growth of 18% as compared to previous financial year, which is quite a remarkable achievement. During June, 2021 smuggled goods worth Rs. 3.7 billion have been seized. Similarly, during July, 2020- June, 2021, smuggled goods worth Rs. 57.7 billion have been seized as compared to Rs. 36 billion in Jul, 2019-June, 2020, thus showing an increase of 58%. Keeping up the momentum, Customs has collected Rs. 219.4 billion under the head of customs duty in the 1st Quarter of FY-2021-22 against the assigned target of Rs. 188.8 billion and exceeded its target by Rs. 30.6 billion which is 42% more than 154.2 the collection of 1st quarter of last fiscal year. Whereas during the month of Sep, 2021 an amount of Rs. 77.3 billion has been collected under the head of customs duty against the monthly target of Rs. 73.2 billion which is again 30% more than the Rs.59.1 of collection in Sep, 2020. It is worth mentioning that an amount of Rs. 65.2 billion was collected more under the head of customs duty in 1st quarter of financial year 2021-22 as compared to FY 2020-21. This is truly an outstanding success.

Promoting FBR’s vision, there are wide array of out-of-box solutions being designed and executed by Pakistan Customs to ensure transparency, automation of processes and maximize ease of doing business. Automated Duty Drawback Payment System was introduced in September, 2020, Pakistan Customs, in order to facilitate the exporters, and till 29th October, 2021, a rebate amount of Rs. 28.4 Billion has been credited to the bank accounts of exporters directly by the Customs Computerized System. Similarly, an Online Duty Calculator was introduced for public and traders wherein leviable duty and taxes on import of any goods can be calculated through user-friendly Online Duty Calculator on WeBOC web page. Likewise, automation of export approvals was introduced as a major step towards the ease of doing business for exporters, encompassing automated approvals of various export related schemes such as DTRE approval, EOU renewal and manufacturing bond license renewal. Under the new system, automated approvals are granted by WeBOC system to the exporters based on their profile. In yet another leap forward, Authorized Economic Operator Program (AEO) has been introduced to facilitate the processing of import and export consignment of AEO companies on priority through WeBOC system. The AEO program also facilitates the traders in submission of reduced securities to Customs, wherever required. E-Auction Portal has been developed for online bidding and disposal of auction-able goods. The new portal will open up the Customs auction to general public who will be able to participate in online auction on 24/7 basis and make electronic payment of the approved bid amounts. A dedicated Transit Trade Portal has been introduced to facilitate the transit trade. The portal provides real time tracking of transit cargo and online lodging of complaints against delays in clearance of transit goods.

Furthermore, clearance in the sky has been introduced for the seamless processing/clearance of goods declarations of air cargo before the landing of air craft in Pakistan. Likewise, Smart Examination System(SES) has been introduced to reduce the Customs clearance time at the ports by expediting the reporting of physical examination performed by Customs officials. A smart examination reporting screen for single item has been created in WeBOC which facilitates the on-site reporting of examination findings. International Transshipment Facility (ITF) has been developed in WeBOC system to facilitate the clearance of international transshipment cargo at sea ports to transform them into regional trans-shipment hub and for proper monitoring / accounting of such cargo. Pakistan Customs has also launched Anti-Smuggling Portal to strengthen its anti-smuggling operations. The system provides for the issuance of electronic detention/seizure memos, lodging of FIRs in anti-smuggling cases and recording of the investigation of such cases in the system. Automation of State warehouses was developed for efficient management of Customs state warehouses and proper accounting of seized/confiscated goods for comprehensive state warehouse management system. Multi-Modal TIR Facility has recently been introduced for processing of TIR cargo through sea ports which will open up new avenues for country’s regional and international trade. Far more is being done on the ground which cannot be covered owing to limitations of space.

Undoubtedly, smuggling of illicit goods continue to remain a daunting challenge for Pakistan, adversely affecting the domestic market, local industry and the country’s capacity to export. According to a research carried out by Customs in 2018, smuggling for 11 commodities (accounting for 80% of smuggled goods) comes to US$ 7 billion, causing grave injury to domestic industry and losses to national exchequer in shape of duties and taxes. Keeping this in view, on 1st July, 2019, the Hon’ble Prime Minister of Pakistan chaired the first ever meeting on smuggling and ordered to constitute a task force to eliminate smuggling from Pakistan. Accordingly, the Secretary Interior was made overall in-charge and Pakistan Customs was designated as the lead agency to counter smuggling. This much-needed policy change and strict enforcement on ground have worked wonders and the footprints of smuggling have largely been marginalized. A major chunk of previously smuggled mobile phones was shifted into the ambit of legitimate commercial and personal (baggage) import by launching Device Identification Registration Blocking System (DIRBS) in January 2019. It resulted in an increase from Rs. 5.8 billion during FY 2019-20 to Rs. 11.6 billion in FY 2020-21 in import whereas Rs. 39.29 billion during FY 2019-20 to Rs. 41 billion during FY 2020-21 in regular import under DIRBS system. Therefore, building on its last year success, Pakistan Customs has seized illicit goods amounting to Rs.13 billion during the first quarter (Q1) of the current FY 2021-22. The counter smuggling operations on the borders and inside the country effectively diverted Afghan Transit cargo from entering Pakistan, resulting in higher imports on all smuggling-prone items which shows Rs.100 billion increase in revenues during FY 2020-21 and Rs.30 billion during Jul-Sep, 2021. It has significantly marginalized two major smuggling items, each having a tag of US$ 2 billion.

These stringent enforcement measures have paid off as Smuggling of mobile phones and Iranian Petrol has almost been eradicated, resulting in more revenues for the government through increased legal imports. A growth in Petroleum products in imports and a revenue increase of 50% due to a country- wide operation against illegal petrol stations has resulted in dying up of illegal retail sales of smuggled POL. To overcome the smuggling of currency, Currency Declaration System (CDS) has been implemented at Border Crossing Points (BCPs). Rummaging teams have been constituted at all BCPs by Pakistan Customs to physically search drivers/helpers/cabins etc. for any attempts of currency smuggling. As a result, foreign currency amounting to USD 40,765 has been seized during Aug-Sep, 2021. Due to recent developments on our western border, responsibilities of Pakistan Customs have multiplied manifolds and FBR has greater challenges ahead.

Unfortunately, there are some stifling resource constraints of men and materials which need to be addressed and accorded top priority. Hence, sufficient resources must be allocated to FBR for achieving the desired results and thereby maximizing revenue potential. This also makes a strong case for total autonomy-both financial & administrative-of FBR, in letter & spirit. Time is now!

(Concluded.)

The writer is a civil servant by profession, a writer by choice and a motivational speaker by passion!