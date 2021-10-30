Parvez Elahi urges government to adopt dialogue policy to tackle issues

On Friday, Punjab Assembly Speaker Parvez Elahi has emphasized the need for resolving ongoing issues through dialogue, reported.

Maintaining law and order is the government’s top responsibility, the Punjab Assembly speaker said in wake of violent clashes between the lawmen and defunct TLP.

He maintained that talks are need of the hour and urged the government not to be responsible for the bloodshed. He felt strong concerns for the families of lawmen and countrymen who lost their lives in such a sensitive situation.

He continued: “Who is at the receiving end. We and our police are at the receiving end. Why can’t we go for talks with our people, if we do the same with an enemy to find a peaceful resolution of issues.”