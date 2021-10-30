Petroleum prices likely to go up by Rs8/litre

ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to increase prices of petroleum products. It will raise them up to Rs8 per litre for the next 15 days starting Nov 1, 2021.

They said that Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has proposed a hike of Rs6 per litre in petrol price. And also Rs8/litre hike in the price of high speed diesel (HSD).

The proposed upward revision of fuel prices depends on the government’s decision to raise levy and general sales tax on petroleum products.

At present, there is Rs5.62 and Rs5.14 levy on per litre of petrol and diesel, respectively.

The Ministry of Finance will decide whether or not to increase fuel prices with approval of PM Imran Khan.

On Oct 15, Prime Minister Imran Khan approved a Rs10.49 per liter increase in petrol price. Petrol now costs Rs137.79 per liter. Government also raised high-speed diesel price by Rs12.44 per liter to Rs134.48.

The price of kerosene oil was fixed at Rs110.26 after an increase of Rs10.95 per liter. Light diesel oil also costs Rs8.84 more and is selling at Rs108.35 per liter.