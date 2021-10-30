Banana, moringa, sesbania, aloe vera to be planted in Gwadar

In a quest to promote “Green Gwadar” and local agriculture, Pakistan is planning to cultivate suitable fruits and plants in large areas of Gwadar with the help of China.

According to Gwadar Pro, this was disclosed in the First “China Pakistan Tropical Arid Non-Wood Forest Science and Technology” Conference held simultaneously in Gwadar and two Chinese cities.

The participants were told that banana, moringa, sesbania, and aloe vera will be planted on several acres of Gwadar not only to support the local economy but also to promote Green Gwadar.

The conference aims to showcase the achievements and research progress in the non-wood forest/economic forest field of China and Pakistan, also to promote the exchange and cooperation of experts between the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Government of Balouchistan Forestry and Wildlife Department Dostain Jamaldini said that the seeds of only those plants will be sown which are suitable for cultivation in Gwadar as many seeds have failed in the tropical area. The focus is on plants that are economically good for locals or commercially beneficial for China.

The audiences were told that these seeds will be planted on about 1000 acres in the coming year, but initially, Sesbania plants will be cultivated on about 5 acres. Similarly, on trial bases, 300 banana trees, 1000 Moringa trees, and 500 Aloe Vera plants will be planted.

Dostain Jamaldini thanked the China Society of Forestry for organizing the event as it will be beneficial for Belt and Road Initiative(BRI).

He added that owing to climate change, temperature is increasing in Pakistan and groundwater is quickly drying. “This is alarming and we need to work on ecology,” he said.

“Environmental protection is our priority and we believe this event will bring better ideas and productivity on the green belt. We have already invested a lot around the port and free-zone areas to protect the environment,”he said.

He said CPEC is the flagship project of BRI. Once abandoned Gwadar port is reviving and it’s already a dreamland for investors. About 46 investors have already registered to work in the Gwadar port area.

The official said tissue culture lab and plant cultivation are already in operation. Central South University of Forestry and Technology, COPHC, and Yulin Holding have jointly established a plant tissue culture laboratory and a greenhouse to conduct the research, breed, and planting of non-wood forest plants in this port.

He said Moringa tree and Banana trees are working well in this environment and they give fruits to locals as well. He said this initiative is supporting those locals who have no access to education.

This conference is jointly hosted by the Chinese Society of Forestry, Central South University of Forestry & Technology, China Overseas Ports Holding Company and Technomen Kinetics (PVT) LTD.

The conference venue in China is the Changsha Branch of the Central South University of Forestry Technology while in Gwadar it is Pakistan Gwadar Free Zone Business Center.

The theme of the first exchange was the current status and future development direction of the research, utilization of the germplasm resources of plants belonging to the Ziziphus and the Phoenix. This conference will play a key role in the strengthening of science, technology, ecology, and economy for both countries.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman of COPHC Zhang Baozhong said only a “Green Gwadar” would enable the port to be operated well and bring benefits to future generations of local people.