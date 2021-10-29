Govt decides to increase power tariff by Rs 1.39 per unit

ISLAMABAD: On Friday, the federal government has filed a petition with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) seeking a hike of Rs1.39 per unit in base power tariff.

According to the sources, the government is planning a countrywide uniform increase in the base electricity tariff that will permanently put an additional burden on power consumers. Meanwhile, lifeline consumers and those who use up to 200 units per month will be freed from the hike.

However, on November 02, Nepra will take up the petition with intimation notices already issued to all relevant parties. The power regulator will think about the additional burden the proposed power tariff hike will have on consumers.

Earlier on Oct 15, Hammad Azhar, the Minister for energy, maintained that the government has decided to increase the electricity tariff due to hiking circular debt of Pakistan. He said the increase of Rs1.39 in the power tariff will be applicable across the country from Nov 1.