Swiss consider banning away football fans

GENEVA: The Swiss Football League announced Thursday it was considering banning away fans at matches following a series of games marked by violence and unruly behaviour. In a statement, the SFL said its committee had discussed possible measures to combat misconduct around football matches. “In order to protect peaceful fans, the closure of away sectors is being considered,” it warned. The SFL said several recent incidents involving away fans had triggered the re-think, “especially the reckless and reprehensible behaviour of certain perpetrators of violence inside the stadium during the Zurich derby”. Saturday’s 3-3 draw between Grasshoppers and FC Zurich, watched by 15,700 fans at the Letzigrund stadium they share, saw FCZ fans get onto the athletics track surrounding the pitch and hurl pyrotechnics at the Grasshoppers supporters. “The clubs and the SFL cannot and will no longer tolerate such a state of affairs, which is causing immense damage to Swiss football as a whole, and are therefore examining the regulatory feasibility of closing the visitor sectors,” the league said. SFL chief executive Claudius Schafer said clubs were awaiting a “clear signal” from supporters’ groups condemning such behaviour. Basel are leading the Swiss Super League after 11 out of 36 matches. Reigning champions Young Boys, who are in the Champions League group stage, are in second place.













