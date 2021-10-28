Bilawal asks political parties to mull over no-trust motion against PM

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Wednesday said that decisions related to the country were made by the common men during the PPP’s stint in power.

“Workers of the country, farmers, and every common man are looking towards the PPP at the moment,” said Bilawal while addressing party workers in Larkana.

Bilawal said the PPP “took people out of their miseries, while the current government is handing them over more troubles.” “The incumbent government will be unable to survive if a no-confidence motion is tabled against it in the assemblies,” the PPP chairman maintained. He went on to say that he will ask other political parties to consider moving a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Budar in the National and Punjab Assembly, respectively. The PPP chairman said that the country has, never in history, seen as much inflation as it is witnessing today. “Khan sahib’s policies are creating troubles, equally for the people and the institutions,” said Bilawal.

Referring to the anti-inflation protests announced by the PPP, Bilawal said that people from all walks of life will take to the streets on October 29 to protest their “economic murder” at the hands of the federal government”. He urged the masses to join the protest, saying that PPP workers will act as people’s ambassadors. “Now is the time for the nation to increase its struggle against injustice,” he said.