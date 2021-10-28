AJK PM renews pledge to continue support for IIOJK people

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayoom Niazi Wednesday said, India was involved in a brutal and inhuman acts, violating international law and norms but the international community and world human rights organization were keeping mum on all this despite reports released by the international bodies such as UN human rights council.

According to an official release, he expressed these views while addressing a big protest rally to mark the Black Day at Abbaspur, his native town and at Tetri Note near the line of control (LOC) in his constituency.

Prime Minister said that on October 27, 1947, India had landed its troops in occupied Kashmir violating the international law and had been failed to implement the United Nations resolutions to grant the people of Kashmir their internationally agreed right to self determination.

The Prime Minister made it clear that Kashmiri people living on both sides of the line of control will continue their struggle for attaining their right to self determination and warned India to refrain from its nefarious designs.

He said nine hundred thousand Indian troops were engaged to crush the freedom movement and India had launched a war of repression against innocent Kashmiri people in occupied Kashmir. He paid rich tributes to the Kashmiri people who have been facing the atrocities of Indian forces for the last seven decades.

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for projecting the Kashmir issue at international level as an ambassador of Kashmiri people and added that the President of Azad Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Choudhary was also exposing Indian atrocities at international level. The Prime Minister expressed complete solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir and assured them that people of Azad Kashmir were with them in their struggle for freedom from Indian clutches. Meanwhile addressing a public meeting at Tetri Note Crossing Point last night, the Prime Minister said there shall be no deal on Kashmir in the presence of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.