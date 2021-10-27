Sindh govt signs new agreement with Turkey, Chinese companies for bus project

KARACHI: On Wednesday, the Sindh government has signed an agreement with Turkey and Chinese companies to run 250 buses on roads, Daily Times reported.

The ambassadors of Turkey, China and Sindh’s Transport Minister Awais Shah participated in the ceremony of signing the agreement. The government has given eight billion rupees to the transport department for the project in a very difficult time.

While speaking on the occasion, Awais shah said, “It is the first project of 250 intercity buses, while another agreement for 150 will also be finalized soon,” provincial minister added.

“It is a maiden positive step in the public transport sector in Karachi,” he further said. He pledged to provide better travel facilities to Karachi and other cities of Sindh.

Earlier, Awais Qadir Shah in a Sindh cabinet meeting in April this year informed that his department would procure 250 Diesel Hybrid Electric Buses under the Sindh Intra-District People Bus Service project.

He told the cabinet that these buses would operate in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad.

The Mass Transit department has hired a professional consultant and the project would cost Rs 8 billion, the minister told the meeting. Meanwhile, the cabinet approved the proposal and gave go-ahead to the Transport department to procure the buses.