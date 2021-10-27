Shehbaz expresses solidarity with Kashmiris on Kashmir Day



On Wednesday, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly has showed affinity with the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir against the atrocities of India on the eve of Kashmir Black Day being observed across Pakistan on Oct 27, Daily Times reported.

Shehbaz maintained, “On October 27, 1947, India illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in violation of international law and principles.”

PML-N President further said that Kashmir Black Day was an open challenge to the global conscience and to the UN Security Council.

He commented, “On August 5, 2019, India actually repeated the date of the Black Day of October 27, 1947.”

“India’s illegal actions have tarnished the image of international law and the UN Charter,” Shehbaz added.

He paid rich tributes to leadership of Kashmir who stood against all odds and oppressions of the Indian brutalities and atrocities.

“India’s oppression and genocide against the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have actually reminded us the dark history of Hitler’s atrocities,” the Opposition leader said.