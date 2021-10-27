CM announces to fill 70,000 education, health vacancies

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has advised the opposition not to make hue and cry as the government was stable and would complete its five-year term.

The government would soon announce a package to combat the price-hike problem as it was fully aware of the difficulties of the common man and Prime Minister would also soon announce a package to give relief to the people. Chief Minister Punjab also announced to fill 70 thousand vacancies in health, education and other departments and said 70 thousand jobs would be provided to decrease unemployment.

Action would also be taken on complaints regarding police performance. This he said while talking to media during a visit of corona mobile vaccination centre in Multan. Chief Minister said corona had globally affected economies and Pakistan adopted the best strategy to control this pandemic. The CM said vaccination was the only way to prevent corona and the government of Punjab has launched “Reach Every Home” campaign for corona vaccination and one million persons would be vaccinated on daily basis and for this purpose 18000 mobile teams have been constituted and vaccination target of 8 crore people would be achieved till December.

Chief Minister asked the people to vaccinate themselves for the prevention of corona and also to extend cooperation with the government to make this campaign a big success. Chief Minister said he would soon make a detailed visit of Bahawalpur and Multan and would review the South Punjab Secretariat’s performance.

Action would be taken against corruption and those exceeding beyond their authority, he added as the government was making efforts to overcome the shortage of officers for better performance of institutions. South Punjab Secretariat has been fully empowered and amendments in rules of business and its approval was a big success of the government, CM maintained. All departments would be shifted gradually to South Punjab Secretariat. Chief Minister Punjab also inaugurated “Reach Every Door” vaccination campaign and also reviewed the vaccination process. Chief Minister was briefed that in Multan, 54 percent vaccination target has been achieved and hundred percent vaccination target would be completed till December.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar held a meeting with local parliamentarians and district administration here on Tuesday.

The CM was briefed about different development projects ongoing in the district.He also visited a wall prepared in connection with development projects in the district. Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the government was trying utmost to control inflation in the province for which drastic steps had been taken.

A crackdown has been launched against hoarders and profiteers across the province, he said adding that those involved in artificial inflation deserve no leniency and such elements should be sent behind bars.

He said that numerous measures were being taken for the provision of relief to common man in the province, adding that people could not be left on the mercy of profiteers. He directed the district administration to implement in letter and spirit on government policies and measures taken by the Punjab government to bring down the inflation in the province. He asked the parliamentarians to strictly monitor the government policies so that benefits of the policies could be trickled down at grass root level.

About development projects, the Chief Minister said that 2,362 development projects would be completed at a cost of Rs 105 billion across the province.

The CM informed that Rs 88 billion had been allocated for 472 development schemes under annual development programme for the year 2021-22 while Rs 3.70 billion would be spent on 402 uplift schemes under community development programme in the province. Furthermore, 828 uplift projects would be completed at a cost of Rs 3.20 billion under SAP. As many as 51 development projects would be executed at a cost of Rs 850 million under sugarcane development cess fund in the province.

Similarly, 441 uplift projects would be completed at a cost of Rs 1.20 billion under Punjab Municipal Services Programme. A total of 610 uplift schemes would be finalized at a cost of Rs 2.7 billion under local government annual development programme. Earlier, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was informed about different issues in constituencies by the parliamentarians.