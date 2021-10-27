LCBDDA and RUDA accompanied PM in Saudi visit

A delegation from Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA) and Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) joined HE the Prime Minister of Pakistan for bilateral interaction at Saudi-Pak Investment Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arab, to discuss investment opportunities in housing and construction sector of Pakistan. Prominent Pakistani and Saudi businessmen and entrepreneurs stressed for converting Pakistan-Saudi strategic partnership into strong business relations hoping Saudi-Pak Investment Forum will help achieve the goal.

Mohammad Omer, Executive Director Commercial LCBDDA Punjab lead both the authorities on this visit and accompanied HE the Prime Minister of Pakistan at Saudi-Pak Investment Forum to discuss real estate and construction sector business potential in Pakistan. The Investment Forum was also attended by senior representatives of the leading Saudi companies and entrepreneurs as well as Pakistani businessmen. Saudi Arabia is home to more than two million Pakistanis, contributing to the progress and prosperity of both countries.

The visit of the Prime Minister will carry forward the positive momentum of cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. LCBDDA promises to give bespoke opportunities and build infrastructure on smart cities concept with sustainable values for the future generations to come. Whereas Ravi City is going to be Pakistan's first multipurpose and comprehensively planned city. With unique features and an immense growth potential, the city will become a home to vast investment possibilities.