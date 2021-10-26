On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan telephones Chinese President Xi Jinping and discussed to further strengthen bilateral economic and commercial ties, Afghanistan current situation and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

During the conversation, PM Imran congratulated President Xi on the centenary of the Communist Party of China, the unprecedented victory in the Chinese people’s battle to eradicate absolute poverty, and appreciated China’s stellar development in four decades of reform and opening up.

“The Prime Minister lauded the successful, timely and high-quality implementation of the CPEC projects, and welcomed Chinese investments in the CPEC Special Economic Zones. He underscored that early start of work on the ML-1 railway project would complement Pakistan’s geo-economics vision for national and regional development,” the press release added.

Furthermore, regarding the situation in Afghanistan, both leaders called on the international community to provide immediate humanitarian and economic assistance to the Afghan people to alleviate their suffering, prevent instability and flight of people, as well as continued engagement for the rebuilding of the country.

“The two leaders also felicitated each other on the important milestone of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, reviewed the entire gamut of the bilateral strategic cooperative partnership, and discussed the regional and international situation,” the MoFA added.

The PM Office tweeted that, “The Prime Minister stressed the need to continue with the momentum of high-level exchanges to further diversify ‘All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’ between the two countries.”

Prime Minister Khan renewed his invitation to President Xi to visit Pakistan at his early convenience. — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) October 26, 2021

Imran Khan appreciated China’s successful containment of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as relief and assistance measures for the developing countries, including the vaccine cooperation with Pakistan.

Moreover, the Prime Minister appreciated China’s leading role in combating climate change. He briefed President Xi on Pakistan’s wide ranging measures for climate change mitigation and adaptation, including the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami initiative.

However, PM Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to further strengthen bilateral ties as the Pakistani premier renewed his invitation to President Xi to visit Islamabad at his early convenience.