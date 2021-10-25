All Pakistan Caddies Golf Championship concludes

LAHORE: The First President PGF All Pakistan Caddies Golf Championship concluded at the Garden City Golf Club Golf Course on Monday after three rounds of combative competition among caddies who had converged to this golf playing arena after earning selection from the Provincial Golf Associations. The participating number added to seventy and the eligibility was based on a rule that required 20 players per golf association through selection process. This championship was initiated on an idea of the President of Pakistan Golf Federation, Lt Gen (r) Muhammed Hilal Hussain, who contemplated that such competition would bring to the fore a couple of talent loaded players who could transcend to the professional ranks and carve out a lucrative career as players of caliber and distinction. The winner and champion of the event turned out to be Taimoor Khan of Sindh Golf Association(SGA). His scores for the three rounds were 82,82 and 81 and an aggregate of 245. The runner-up Sabir Akbar, also of SGA, compiled an aggregate score of 245,but as per rules Taimoor became the champion as he had better score over the last two rounds.Over these two rounds Taimoors score was 163 while Sabir Akbar’s score was 164 and lost the honour of victory by a margin of one stroke. The winner earned a chequefor Rs. 240,000 while the runners-up pocketed Rs 155,000.













