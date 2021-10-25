Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 25 October 2021 is being sold for Rs. 98850 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 115300 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 25 October 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 115300 Rs. 105691 Rs. 100888 Rs. 86475 per 10 Gram Rs. 98850 Rs. 90612 Rs. 86494 Rs. 74138 per Gram Gold Rs. 9885 Rs. 9061 Rs. 8649 Rs. 7414

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

