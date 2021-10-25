TLP has agreed to call off long march on Islamabad: Sh Rashid

Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid said on Sunday that the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has agreed to call off its march to Islamabad, a private TV channel reported.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, the interior minister said the cases against the TLP workers will be withdrawn by Tuesday or Wednesday. He said the talks with the TLP lasted more than eight hours, hoping that situation will return to normalcy soon. “The administration has been told to remove all the containers except those placed on GT Road,” he added. In response to a question whether Saad Rizvi will be released, Rashid said, ‘InshaAllah’.

Sheikh Rashid said the government has released 350 workers of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) up to now. “We have released 350 workers of TLP up to now,” he added. “We are still waiting to open both sides road of the Muridke as per the decision with the TLP.” Rashid, who came to Lahore after abandoning his Dubai tour owing to the violent clashes between TLP and the Punjab Police, said the talks with the banned outfit were “almost complete”. As per the talks, the TLP will not march towards Islamabad but stage a “peaceful” sit-in on GT Road in Muridke, about 50km away from Lahore, while the government will release the party workers detained over the past few days. The minister also promised that the issue pertaining to the expulsion of the French envoy to Pakistan will be tabled in the National Assembly as agreed upon in the previous agreement. Meanwhile, Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri said the government would “seriously consider” the demands of the banned outfit. He said the police will not touch the protesters who have agreed to remain peaceful. “Roads will be kept open,” he said, adding that the protesters will end the sit-in being held in Muridke peacefully after the demands are met. The government has sought two days to meet one of the primary demands of the TLP i.e. the release of its chief Saad Rizvi and removal of his name from the Fourth Schedule.

Sheikh Rashid said, “It is our desire and endeavour to resolve the law and order situation as early as possible while settling all matters through negotiations.” He said that it was decided to return back their cases by Tuesday or Wednesday besides looking into Fourth Schedule matters. He said that he repeated his stance in front of them that Pakistan was facing several international and national challenges and successfully handling these matters and assured them that their one demand will be moved to the Parliament for making a commitment on it with the involvement of Speaker National Assembly.

He said that TLP negotiating team members will come to the Ministry of Interior on Monday at 10:00 am to continue talks. “We will make efforts to resolve all outstanding issues to come to a positive end.” He said that their complaint about not giving any positive response for the last six months was true.