HR abuses in IIOJK a nightmare for Kashmiris: APHC

Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, Member All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC Gillani Group) on Sunday said that the unending human rights abuses and state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has made life a nightmare for the oppressed Kashmiris,

“India had broken all records of atrocities, sexual violence against women, molestation of children, humans rights’ abuses and state terrorism in IIOJK especially after abolishment of its special status on August 5, 2019 where life has become a nightmare for over one million oppressed Kashmiris especially for women and children living like in jails, he told APP.

The APHC leader said the Kashmiris have been faced with an unending ordeal of state terrorism, mental agony, and trauma due to frequent abductions,violence and illegal detentions at the hands of occupied forces on pretext of cordons and search operations, he said, adding the cases of sexual violence against women were increased after an illegal revoking of the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir.

He said Modi fascist regime has undertaken a series of illegal and unilateral measures in IIOJK since August 5, 2019 and unleashed a reign of terror by an occupation force of 900,000 and jailed senior Kashmiri leadership.