‘Rust’ director gutted over cinematographer Hutchins’ death

'Rust' director has finally broken his silence regarding the tragic loss of his cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. For those unversed, the director, Joel Souza was also hospitalized as a result of a shooting on set. In his statement to Deadline, the filmmaker admitted, "I am gutted by the loss of my friend and colleague, Halyna. She was kind, vibrant, incredibly talented, fought for every inch and always pushed me to be better." "My thoughts are with her family at this most difficult time. I am humbled and grateful by the outpouring of affection we have received from our filmmaking community, the people of Santa Fe, and the hundreds of strangers who have reached out… It will surely aid in my recovery."














