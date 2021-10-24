PIA gets 2nd Airbus A320 on lease

The second Airbus A320 recently acquired by the Pakistan International Airlines on lease landed at Islamabad International Airport on Saturday. According to the PIA spokesperson, the plane arrived in Islamabad from France. The A320 has been acquired on lease for six years which will formally be inducted in the PIA fleet in the next few days, he added. Earlier, the national flag carrier had also acquired a similar plane on dry lease three weeks ago, which has already become part of the operation. After the addition of the aircraft, the number of Airbus A320 in the airline’s fleet will rise to 11. This is the third plane inducted into the PIA fleet under the incumbent administration. The PIA has planned to upgrade its fleet with new versions of fuel-efficient latest technology aircraft. The process of inducting aircraft had slowed down due to Covid pandemic and prevailing aircraft industry crisis worldwide, according to the airline spokesman.













