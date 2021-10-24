Harry Styles gets fans to sing ‘Happy birthday’ to his mother

This intangible birthday gift Harry Styles gave to his mom is quite golden. The “Watermelon Sugar” vocalist, who has frankly swept the nation with his Love On Tour concert series, asked his fans for a tiny but adorable favour during his latest stop in Uncasville, Connecticut. During the Oct. 21 show, Harry informed the thousands of adoring fans present that his mom, Anne Twist, was celebrating her birthday-and he had one heart-warming request.

“So, if it’s okay with you,” the singer asked the crowd, “Would you mind please singing Happy Birthday…to my mother?”

For good measure, since the matriarch wasn’t technically in the house, Harry jokingly added, “And I hope that maybe she will hear it…and she will because I will show her.”

Although Harry’s mom has undoubtedly enjoyed quite a few moments of pride, courtesy of her famous son’s skyrocketing career, we’re willing to bet that this moment is icing on the cake.

The latest clip, which of course, immediately made its way to social media, would be just the cherry on top of the cutest moments that have gone viral from his concert series.

Like for instance, when he revealed the sex of a pregnant fan’s baby during a show in late September, or when he gave singer Halsey a sweet shout-out during his NYC concert in early October. But, let’s not forget when he drove fans into a frenzy when he finally revealed the true meaning of his hit, “Watermelon Sugar.”

And since we adore Harry as much as the next fan, we’ll have our eyes peeled on what moment will make its way to our feed next.