Jam says he hasn’t quit as Balochistan CM

Reacting to rumours regarding his resignation, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal on Saturday clarified that he hasn’t stepped down from the position.

Kamal wrote on Twitter: “I have not resigned and such rumours [should] not be spread.”

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Balochistan Governor House said Khan’s resignation has not been received, while spokesperson of the Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani said that the news about the resignation “is not true”.

Khan, on Friday night, had claimed that out of the 41 members of the Balochistan Assembly, 80% stand with him in opposition to the no-confidence motion moved against him two days prior.

Taking to Twitter, Khan claimed 80% of coalition lawmakers in the provincial assembly – including from BAP, PTI, ANP, ADP, JWP, PPP, Azad, and BNP-A – support him.

“Why do we count the Opposition as part of this coalition? If they stick to this policy, then they should announce themselves as part of the Opposition too,” CM Khan wrote.

It should be recalled that on Wednesday, out of the 65 lawmakers present in the assembly, 33 had backed holding a vote of no confidence against CM Khan.

Addressing the assembly session, BAP spokesperson Abdul Rehman Khetran had demanded the release of five “missing” lawmakers with immediate effect and said that the assembly has lost its confidence in the chief minister.

“We demand Jam Kamal immediately step down from the post of the chief minister,” Khetran had said. “Due to his poor governance, the province has had to witness hopelessness, disrepute, and unemployment, while the performance of different departments was also adversely affected.”