Sanaullah urges people to join opp parties in protest against govt

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah on Friday has urged the people to join opposition parties in protest against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. In a statement, the PML-N leader said we all have to send this government packing. The general masses will take a sigh of relief when corrupt and incompetent PTI will leave the government, he added. On the other hand, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has announced to hold protest rallies nationwide against rising inflation today (Friday). As per the shared details, the demonstrations will be held in various cities across the country including Lahore, Peshawar, Sargodha, Khushaab, Mianwali, Bhakhar, Jhang, Joharabad and other cities of the Punjab province. PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb announced that PDM will hold the rallies in different cities around country while in Mianwali and Bhakhar demonstrations will be held on October 24.













