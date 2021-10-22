Economy on path of development under Imran Khan’s leadership: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: On Friday, Farrukh Habib, the minister of state for information and broadcasting said that the national economy was on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet, the minister said that in the first quarter of the current financial year, foreign remittances increased by 12.5% and stood at US $8 billion whereas exports increased by 38% with US $7 billion.

ٹیکسٹائل ایکسپورٹس 28فیصد اضافے کے ساتھ4.437ارب ڈالر،

آئی ٹی ایکسپورٹس 42.7فیصد اضافے کے ساتھ 635ملین ڈالر کا اضافہ ہواہے۔ کیں جبکہ لارج سکیل مینوفیکچرنگ میں جولائی اگست کے پہلے 2 ماہ میں 7.5فیصد اضافہ ہوا۔ pic.twitter.com/eRhxTX7uZa — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) October 22, 2021

Farukh stated that the FBR collected Rs1395 billion in taxes in the first quarter, up by 38 percent.

He further said that textile exports rose by 28% to US $4.437 billion whereas exports have risen by 42.7% to US $635 million.

Moreover, large scale manufacturing increased by 7.5% in the first 2 months of July-August, Farrukh Habib added.

After 30 years, a prime minister had turned his attention towards the agriculture sector and surplus produce would ensure Pakistan’s food security.

According to preliminary reports, sugarcane production was expected to increase by 25%, maize by 18%, cotton by 60% and rice by 18%, Farrukh Habib said.

He hoped next year wheat production would also increase.