K-Electric seeks Rs3.45 per unit hike in Sept tariff

K-Electric has submitted an application to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), seeking Rs3.45 per unit hike in the power tariff.

According to details, K-Electric has requested an increase in power tariff on account of the monthly fuel cost adjustment for September. The Nepra has fixed November 3 as the date to hear K-Electric’s request.

Power consumers will have to bear an additional burdenof billions of rupees if the K-Electric plea gets approval from the NEPRA.

Earlier, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to approve Rs2.65 per unit power tariff hike under the head of monthly fuel price adjustment for September.

According to details, the CPPA on behalf of power distribution companies (DISCOs) has submitted an application to Nepra seeking an increase of Rs2.6587 per unit in the power tariff over the reference fuel charges i.e. Rs5.0229 per unit for the month of September.

The Nepra will hold a public hearing over CPPA’s application on October 27 whereas it has invited all stakeholders to raise written and oral objections as permissible by law at the hearing.

In its plea, the CPPA has said that 36.24 per cent of electricity was produced from hydropower, 17.05pc from coal, 8.90pc from gas and 18.90pc from imported LNG, 9.13pc from nuclear, 7.11pc from RFO (furnace oil), 1.64pc from wind, 0.12pc from bagasse, and 0.43pc from solar during September.