Blake Lively trolls Ryan Reynolds after he makes major career announcement

Once again, the couple that trolls together, stays together. On Saturday, Oct. 16, the Deadpool star announced that he had finished shooting Spirited, Apple TV+’s musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, and was taking a break from his film career. Obviously, Ryan’s wife and fellow actor Blake Lively offered some humorous commentary.

“That’s a wrap for me on Spirited,” the actor wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of himself on set with co-star Will Ferrell and other cast and crew members. “Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer.”

Ryan, who starred with Octavia Spencer in the 2007 film The Nines, continued, “Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both.”

Blake commented, “Michael Caine did it first.”

On Friday, Oct. 15, in an interview on the BBC Radio show Kermod and Mayo, Michael was asked if his new film Best Sellers would be his “last picture.” He responded, “I think it would be, yeah. I haven’t been in the office, obviously, for two years because nobody’s been making any movies I’d want to do. But also, you know, I’m 88. There’s not exactly scripts pouring out the leading man is 88.”

Michael later tweeted, “I haven’t retired and not a lot of people know that.” He also said in a statement to Deadline, “Regarding retirement, I’ve spent over 50 years getting up at 6:00 a.m. to make movies, and I’m not getting rid of my alarm clock!”

As for Ryan, the actor cited a relatable reason why he is choosing to take a break. He shared on his Instagram Story a screenshot of career guide website Indeed’s Q&A page about sabbaticals, which states, “A sabbatical can last anywhere from two months to a year. In general, six months is the standard length of time for a paid sabbatical. It gives you enough time and flexibility to do things such as travel, study or complete a major side project.” The actor crossed out all the last words starting from the word “travel” and wrote in, “Parent.”

Ryan and Blake are parents to three daughters-James, 6; Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

The actor has been working almost non-stop as an actor since he was a teen. He began filming Spirited in Massachusetts this past summer and shot two movies, the action-comedy Red Notice and the sci-fi adventure film The Adam Project, last year. Ryan also has several film projects lined up, including Deadpool 3 and a remake of Clue.

Blake, who rose to fame with Gossip Girl in the ’00s and has also worked continuously for the past two decades, has not shot any major acting projects since 2018. She is set to star in two upcoming films-The Husband’s Secret and The Making of with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Diane Keaton.

Ryan and Blake have often playfully trolled each other online over the past few years.