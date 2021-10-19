Emma Watson debuts daring style at her first red carpet event in two years

Emma Watson has returned to the red carpet! Actually, make that the green carpet. On Sunday, Oct. 17, the 31-year-old Harry Potter actress joined Kate Middleton and Prince William and other celebs at the inaugural Earthshot Prize ceremony in London. It marked her first major social event since she attended a Little Women premiere in December 2019, three months before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Sunday’s event, Emma enchanted onlookers and made a big fashion statement with a bold and sustainable look. The Beauty and the Beast star attended the environmental award show, where she served as a presenter, wearing a flowy, white, backless and sleeveless lace and tulle asymmetrical gown-like top, recycled from 10 wedding dresses from Oxfam, a charity that aims to help impoverished women, The Evening Standard reported. Emma paired the look with black flare pants and what appeared to be black boots.

The notoriously private actress was last photographed in public in May, walking out of a pharmacy in Los Angeles with boyfriend Leo Robinton.

He was not spotted at the Earthshot Prize ceremony.

After the couple was last seen together, Emma made rare public comments in response to rumours about her acting career and her relationship with her partner.

“Dear Fans,” she tweeted. “Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is ‘dormant or not’ are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue. If I have news – I promise I’ll share it with you.”

She added, “In the mean time please assume no news from me just means I’m quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are – failing to make sourdough bread, caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people.”

The Duchess of Cambridge also attended the Earthshot Prize ceremony wearing a recycled look: A regal lavender Alexander McQueen gown she debuted 10 years ago at a BAFTA event in Los Angeles during her and William’s first joint overseas tour.

Other celebs who attended the Earthshot Prize ceremony, which awards £1 million each to five winners for their proposals to solve environmental problems, included Emma’s Harry Potter co-star Emma Thompson and actor David Oyelowo. In addition, the band Coldplay gave a sustainably powered performance with energy supplied by 60 cyclists.