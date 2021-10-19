Gold prices increase by Rs1700

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increase of Rs1700 and was sold at Rs119,700 against its sale at Rs118,000 in the local market on Monday, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs1457 to Rs102,623 from its sale at Rs101,166 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat increased to Rs94,072 from Rs92,735. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1430 and Rs1226 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $4 and was traded at $1767.













