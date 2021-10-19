Masses fed up with PTI’s ‘anti-people’ decisions: Shazia Marri

Central Information Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians and member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri has said that masses are fed up with anti-people decisions of the incumbent government. In a statement issued here on Monday, she said that the PPP has come forward against inflation of PTI’s government and PPP workers had been staged protests against rising inflation in different cities for two weeks. Shazia Marri said that if opposition parties had brought a no-confidence motion in the Punjab and National Assemblies against, he would have gone home back. “We feel that those who insisted us for the resignations would have resigned and Usman Buzdar will have to be removed first in order to get rid from Imran Khan,” she added. The PPP leader said that the incumbent government is running the country on a dictatorial style of government in the guise of so-called democracy and even today, people in Pakistan are fed up with anti-people decisions of this government.













