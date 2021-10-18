Islamabad records 141 new dengue cases

The situation of the dengue outbreak is getting worse in Islamabad as 141 new cases were reported from the federal capital overnight.

Meanwhile, KPK reported 107 new cases of the mosquito-borne disease during the last 24 hours.

Punjab reports 459 new dengue cases

With continuing dengue outbreak in the country, 459 cases were reported in Punjab overnight. Lahore reported 335 cases, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said Sunday.

Meanwhile, another patient suffering from dengue succumbed to the disease in Rawalpindi on Sunday. Now, the death toll is 19 so far.

In a press statement, Baloch said 64 cases were reported from Rawalpindi, eight from Attock, six from Khanewal, and five from Gujrat.

Similarly, four dengue patients were reported in Faisalabad, Muzaffargarh, Okara, and Sahiwal each, three cases from Hafizabad and Sheikhupura and two from Chakwal.

So far this year, 6,727 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported across the province, while 4,874 confirmed cases of dengue were reported in Lahore.