Tarin pleads with the nation not to lose hope amidst Pak-IMF talks

NEW YORK: On Monday, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has turned down the speculations related to Pakistan-International Monetary Fund (IMF) talks failure, adding that the nation should not lose hope, Daily Times reported.

“Talks with IMF are underway, which will be successful InshaAllah,” Shaukat Tarin said while talking to newsmen in New York.

He further asserted that secretary finance is still in Washington and the chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is also in contact with the team holding talks with the IMF.

The meeting with the MD IMF was successful, the talks will be productive with the fund, he added. While answering a question, Shaukat Tarin said that banks always demand ‘do more’ but we [Pakistan] cannot cross the redlines.

Earlier, the spokesperson to the Finance Ministry had also spurned the reports regarding the failure of talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Finance Ministry’s spokesperson Muzzammil Aslam had said in a Twitter message that there was no truth in the reports about the failure of talks with the IMF.

He had said that the negotiations with IMF would restart on Monday (today) and it will continue without any break till its success while there is no deadline for its conclusion.