PDM to talk about anti-govt march in meeting today

ISLAMABAD: On Monday (today), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will supervise a meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership.

The purpose of the meeting is to talk about the emerging political situation in the country.

Meanwhile, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and Vice-President Maryam Nawaz are expected to join the meeting, which will discuss various issues such as inflation, electoral reforms, the use of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), NAB (Amendment) Ordinance 2021, and others.

The leaders are also likely to discuss the PDM’s schedule for protests in November and December.

Opposition to hold protest against inflation

On Sunday, Fazl had declared that within the next two weeks, the Opposition will hold countrywide protests against the surprising inflation.

“As soon as we are done with the celebrations of the Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW), we will start a full-fledged campaign against inflation,” he had said while speaking to the media after holding an informal meeting with PDM members at his residence.

Shahbaz Sharif, after a telephonic conversation with Fazl the same day, had endorsed the point of view of Fazlur Rehman.

On the other hand, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari maintained on Sunday that the PPP will continue its anti-government struggle until Prime Minister Imran Khan is forced out.

While addressing a rally at Karachi’s Bagh-e-Jinnah in commemoration of those martyred in 2007 in the twin terror attacks in the city’s Karsaz area, Bilawal claimed that the countdown to the government’s end has begun.

The PPP chairman further said that the masses are suffering from “unprecedented” inflation as he continued to criticise the incumbent PTI government.

“Pakistan has never seen a bigger thief in power than the current PM. This is the Naya Pakistan of Imran Khan, where inflation is skyrocketing.”

“Whatever task Imran Khan undertook saw destruction instead of the promised tabdeeli (change),” he added.