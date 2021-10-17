Tariq and Shabbir ahead in 40th Punjab Open Golf Championship

LAHORE: Shabbir Iqbal and Mohammad Tariq ended the penultimate day of the 40th Punjab Open Golf Championship on top of the leaderboard at the PAF Skyview Golf Course here on Saturday. Shabbir was in the lead with two rounds of 69 and 68 and an aggregate total of gross 137, seven under par. Tariq was also placed at the illustrious score of gross 137 and his two rounds scores were 66 and 71. During the second round yesterday, Shabbir remained constant, steady and relied on his short game capabilities. He managed a forceful round of gross 68 through precise play. As for Tariq, he could not repeat his excellence of the first day but played well enough to stay in a leading position. Other competitors strongly placed were assertive and authoritative champions like Mohammad Matloob and the juvenile Ahmed Baig. Matlloob was at a two days gross score of 138 and Ahmed was also at 138. Other professionals who played admirably well were Mohammad Shahzad (Garrison), Taimoor Khan (Peshawar), Adil Jehangir (PAF Skyview) and Akbar Mehroz (Gymkhana). They were all bunched together at a majestic score of 139, five under par. At 141 were Abdul Zahoor, Shahid Javed Khan and Ansar Mehmood. These professionals put in a sterling display of quality golf. In the amateur category, the leader was Mohsin Zafar (Gymkhana) at a score of 139, followed by Hussain Hamid of Royal Palm at 149. Noman Asghar and Damil Ataullah were at 150. Sunday is the final day of the championship.













