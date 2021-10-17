FFC awarded largest tax payer for manufacturing sector

Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) Limited has been awarded ‘Largest Tax Payer from Manufacturing Sector (Nationwide)’ award in the first-ever Taxpayer Recognition Awards organised by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) in collaboration with Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR).

Representatives from various multinationals and corporate blue chip companies participated in the event. Syed Imran Rizvi, Manager Corporate Affairs & Shares represented FFC and received the award.

The ceremony was held at the Presidency and President Arif Alvi was the chief guest. The president in his address emphasised on women empowerment and enhancement of disable quota in the industrial sector.