Mehfil-e-Sama’ being organized in D-Chowk: Gill

APP

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill has said that ‘Mefil-e-Sama’ and ‘Qawwali’ is being organized in D-Chowk after Isha prayers here on Saturday at 7.30 pm.

In a tweet, he said invitations have also been issued to cabinet members, assembly members and opposition members. “This event is for families only, people are requested to participate in it with their families,” he said.

