Mehfil-e-Sama’ being organized in D-Chowk: Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill has said that ‘Mefil-e-Sama’ and ‘Qawwali’ is being organized in D-Chowk after Isha prayers here on Saturday at 7.30 pm.

In a tweet, he said invitations have also been issued to cabinet members, assembly members and opposition members. “This event is for families only, people are requested to participate in it with their families,” he said.

آج بعد نماز عشاء 7 بج کر 30منٹ پر ڈی چوک اسلام آباد میں محفل سماوقوالی کا اہتمام کیا جارہا ہے کابینہ کے ارکان ممبران اسمبلی اور اپوزیشن کے ممبران اسمبلی کو بھی دعوت نامے جاری کئے جا چکے ہیں۔ یہ محفلonly for familiesہے عوام سے التماس ہے کہ اپنے خاندان کے ساتھ اس میں شرکت فرمائیں — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) October 16, 2021