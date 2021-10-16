Romanian singer Akcent announces to spend vacations in Hunza

Romanian singer and songwriter Adrian Sina or simply Adi Sina, who is better known as Akcent, has announced that he will be arriving in Pakistan and will spend holidays in Hunza.

The singer turned to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously and posted a video wherein he said “Hello, this is Akcent and I am so happy to see you again in Pakistan.”

In the caption of the video, Adi Sina said “Hello Pakistan, This time I have decided to spend some of my holidays in Hunza Pakistan to show the World that Pakistan is a Safe and Beautiful country.”

This time I have decided to spend some of my holidays in Hunza Pakistan to show the World that Pakistan is a Safe and Beautiful country. pic.twitter.com/il5EQaHqWk — Akcent (@akcentofficial) October 14, 2021

Moreover, Akcent has held several music concerts in Pakistan in the past.

Last month, he turned to social media and said “I have been to Pakistan many times and I always felt it was like a home.”

The singer’s statement came after the New Zealand cricket team abandoned its Pakistan tour over security concerns.