The very versatile and famous actor Imran Ashraf collaborated with Sadia Khan, the diva actress from ‘Khuda aur Mohabbat’, for an upcoming song of the ‘Soch Band’.

The song track named ‘Tera Dewana’ is a joint production of Bilal Saeed and One Two Records, the video for the song is directed by Adnan Kandhar.

The song promises a heart-felt love story for the audiences, it is also a first-time collaboration between Ashraf and Khan.

However, the song is all set to be released on October 21. Imran Ashraf and Bilal Saeed, both celebrities, share the details of the upcoming video track on their Instagram handles.

Moreover, Soch Band had also collaborated with Junaid Jamshed (late) in the patriotic medley.