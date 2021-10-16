Sindh allows relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions

KARACHI: After NCOC’s decision of allowing businesses to remain open seven days a week, the Sindh government has also relaxed the COVID-19 restrictions, on Saturday.

As per the notification released by the home department Sindh, businesses across the province are allowed to remain open the whole week. One-day mandatory off condition has been lifted after a decline in the COVID-19 cases and improvement in the vaccination.

Commercial activities are allowed till 10pm. Whereas, 300 people have been allowed to attend indoor gatherings and upto 500 people can attend the outdoor gatherings.

The shrines, cinema halls are also opened across the country, while offices are allowed to operate with 100 percent strength.

The COVID-19 vaccination certificate has been declared mandatory.

Earlier on Friday, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had announced an end to a mandatory day-off. It is for businesses across the country besides also easing other COVID restrictions.

After an NCOC meeting, it was announced that the fresh non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) including abolishing a mandatory day off in a week would remain applicable between October 16 to 31.

NCOC has also decided to increase the number of guests attending a marriage ceremony. It has been increased to 300 from 200 previously. Whereas, 500 people could attend the outdoor marriage functions in contrast to prior permission of 400.