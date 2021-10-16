COVID-19: Pakistan reports 893 news cases, 24 deaths in a day

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Pakistan again dropped below 1000. The country has recorded 24 deaths and 893 new cases in the last 24 hours (Friday), according to the latest figures released by the NCOC on Saturday (today) morning.

After adding the new 893 cases, the number of total infections now stands at 1,263,664. However, the overall death toll surged to 28,252.

Moreover, a total of 52,589 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours. Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 1.69 percent as compared to yesterday, 2.11%.

Statistics 16 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 52,589

Positive Cases: 893

Positivity %: 1.69%

Deaths : 24

Patients on Critical Care: 2014 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 16, 2021

However, as of yesterday, 13,848 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now stands at 1,208,438.

The number of patients in critical care was 2,014. As on Friday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 26,974.

Furthermore, 465,175 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 437,572 in Punjab,176,650 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,402 in Islamabad, 33,114 in Balochistan, 34,385 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,366 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.