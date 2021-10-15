Tractor production surge by 11pc in three months

The production of farm tractors in the country witnessed an increase of 11.32 percent to 12,533 units during the first three months of the current financial year 2021-22, against the production of 11,258 units in the same months of last year.

During the months under review, the production of trucks also witnessed an increasing trend as it went up from 769 units as compared to 1,516 units, showing an increase of 97.14 percent, the latest data of Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) revealed.

Similarly, the output of buses plunged to 116 units during the months under review from 125 units, showing a decline of 7.19 percent.

Production of pickups rose by 83.11 percent to 6,790 units from 3,708 units during same months of last year whereas 3,619 units of LCVs, vans, and Jeeps were manufactured during July-September in the country as compared to 1,655 units during the same months last year, thus showing a growth of 118.67 percent.