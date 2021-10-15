Something different, something new

The last two years have halted dining out and trying out new places a considerable amount – and we have to be honest, we missed it terribly. So now, that dine-in is open again we are on a quest to trying out all the new places in town – and the latest on our list was the newly launched Burger Lab Innovation Kitchen – and we have a lot to say.

It is amazing to see a burger franchise like Burger Lab grow so big, are now offering so much innovation in their menu – and have opened up a concept restaurant in Khayaban-e-Seher. The Burger Lab Innovation kitchen is equally new and exciting – as they’re offering an innovative menu at this new offshoot. The fun thing is that this menu won’t be set – they’re going to keep changing it after a few weeks, to keep the thrill alive. Oh, and if you’ve fallen in love with an innovative menu item, don’t worry, they’ll be adding the items people love to their menus in 29 other outlets nationwide.

For now, we are happy to find a new place to dine out in Karachi and if you haven’t visited it yet, we suggest you do it ASAP and let us know what you think about it too!

As we paid a visit to this new place, the ambiance and vibes from the restaurant are very chill and cosy – but at the same time, you’ll be getting the fine-dine feel too. Currently, they’re serving some scrumptious Honey Glazed Burger, Honey Glazed Chicken, The Three Musketeers and Bounty Shake.

We tried everything on the innovative menu and let’s just say, we wish they’d add The Three Musketeers to their regular menu soon.

