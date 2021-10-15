Megan Fox tries to censor Machine Gun Kelly during a couple’s quiz

Some things are not meant to be shared. Megan Fox reminded Machine Gun Kelly of this while they took British GQ’s couple quiz.

For the game, the actress and the artist, who recently covered British GQ Style’s autumn/winter issue, took turns answering questions about each other. However, they remained tight-lipped on some of the responses. After Megan asked MGK about her favourite way to decompress, for instance, the “Bloody Valentine” star replied with a question of his own.

“Do you want to tell them what the doctor said?” Machine Gun Kelly asked before Megan insisted, “We cannot say that on camera.” And just when it looked like the musician was going to spill the beans, the footage cut out.

“You are insane,” the Transformers actress told her boyfriend. “We cannot say that on camera. That’s your favourite way for me to decompress after a stressful day. What’s my favourite way to decompress after a stressful day?”

Machine Gun Kelly-AKA Colson Baker-then aced this portion of the quiz by listing off drinking tea, having a foot massage, watching a show together and having a good cry. Still, the two teased viewers by revisiting the question at the end of the video. “Do you want to tell the people what the doctor said?” Megan inquired. Machine Gun Kelly then began, “Look, the doctor said, every day Megan has to…” However, she quickly cut him off and the two shared a laugh.

Earlier in the video, Megan asked Machine Gun Kelly to list one of her hidden talents, leading him to raise his eyebrows.

“No, Buddha don’t you dare,” she said, calling him by a nickname. “Don’t you dare. Only PG-rated answers.”

Machine Gun Kelly then praised Fox for her intelligence. “If you were my Jeopardy! partner you would honestly win every single category,” he said. “You are an almanac, and encyclopaedia and dictionary all in one.”

While Fox and Machine Gun Kelly didn’t reveal every answer, they did divulge several fun facts. Megan shared her biggest pet peeve, her favourite movie and the film she’s most proud of. Machine Gun Kelly also revealed where he had his first job and his favourite comic book character. They also discussed their many tattoos and provided details of their first date, a Topanga Canyon picnic full of sushi and roses. “Our first date we breathed each other. That’s what we did,” Machine Gun Kelly recalled. “And then our second date…”